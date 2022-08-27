Go

#VoetsekMeghan tops trends after Markle's SA 'fire in the nursery' claim

Tweeps have taken exception to the way Meghan Markle portrays South Africa in her debut podcast series 'Archetypes'.

27 August 2022 17:16

Meghan Markle’s debut Spotify podcast series “Archetypes” has been dubbed the “latest Markle debacle” by critics.

While #MeghanMarkleIsALiar and #MeghanMarkleIsANarcissist have been trending internationally, South Africa has come up with the homegrown #VoetsekMeghan.

The hashtag hit number one on the Twitter trend list as local tweeps expressed their outrage about the claims Markle's making about her official visit to South Africa in September 2019.

According to the Duchess of Sussex, baby Archie was in danger when a fire broke out in his nursery while she and Prince Harry were out on an official engagement.

Little Archie was not in the room when a heater apparently started to smoke, but on hearing the news Markle was left "in tears".

She tells the story on her first podcast in conversation with tennis star Serena Williams.

Issues that tweeps have with Markle's SA story include:

  • Was there really a fire? And why would a heater have been left on when it wasn't even winter?

  • Markle was not put up in a "housing unit" in Cape Town, but in a luxury mansion

Sky News host Andrew Bolt delivered a scathing critique of Markle's podcast, saying it only confirms her “monstrous sense of self-entitlement”.

