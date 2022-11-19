Vlakfontein community vows not to allow gangsterism rule their schools

Community leader Gugu Manana said gangsterism has always been a problem in the community.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled Vlakfontein community members said gangsterism had robbed a family of their child and a possible breadwinner.

The Grade 11 learner from Qalabotjha Secondary School was stabbed to death outside the school premises on Thursday.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane on Saturday visited the family along with police officers and different political party members.

READ: GED to probe misconduct claims against Qalabotjha Secondary School principal

“We are very pained by the incident as a community. We also have the power to put an end to this…that is happening on the ground and not only leave everything to the government. We’re going to be directly involved as parents, as community leaders. No, we’re not gonna allow this gangsterism.”, Manana said.