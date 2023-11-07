Visitor safety in Cape Town in focus after US tourist shot, robbed in Nyanga

Cape Town Tourism CEO, Enver Duminy, said that his team was in constant contact with the victim and the police as they continue to investigate the attack.

CAPE TOWN - Tourist and visitor safety has been thrust into the spotlight following a shooting incident involving an American tourist in Nyanga.

After landing in Cape Town on Friday, the victim, in his rented vehicle, was directed by GPS through one of Cape Town's most dangerous neighbourhoods.

The man was en route to Simon's Town.

In Nyanga, the tourist was robbed of his personal belongings, documents and clothing and survived a gunshot wound to his face.

"Unfortunately, criminals are making a bad mark on a very good experience for so many tourists...and of course, we mustn't forget also the impact that crime is having on actual citizens, so he has articulated his appreciation for the concern and care from Capetonians and so we will continue to work with him and with SAPS and law enforcement and hopefully the criminals will be caught and brought to book."