Go

Viral video of child driving not yet a cause for concern, say police

An eight-year-old boy was seen driving a Land Rover in Vereeniging, Gauteng.

Supplied: Twitter
Supplied: Twitter
15 December 2022 14:01

JOHANNESBURG - A viral video of a young boy driving his father's SUV is not yet a cause for concern said Vereeniging police on Thursday.

In the video, the eight-year-old - from Roshnee, Vereeniging - can be seen in the driver's seat having a conversation with a group of people.

"This is ridiculous, man! He can hardly see over the steering wheel," says one of the men, before the boy - who says his father gave him his car - drives off.

While the legal age to drive in South Africa is 18, police said it is only when a complaint is laid that they can institute any action.

It has not been confirmed whether the video is staged or real.

Vereeniging police told Eyewitness News that sometimes videos like this one are staged to raise awareness about safety or other issues and that usually clips that show people breaking the law are deleted quickly.

Gauteng Police Community Safety spokesperson Obed Sibasa said on Thursday that they were looking into the video.

Social media users have also weighed in with mixed reactions to the viral video.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA