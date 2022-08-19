Village factional dispute allegedly behind murder of EC pupil on school grounds

The department said a grade 9 pupil who was hacked to death at the Arthur Mfebe High School was allegedly involved in a factional dispute, which started in a village close by.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Education Department on Friday said the motive behind the murder of a pupil in a village in Cofimvaba did not originate at school.

The boy was attacked in front of other pupils and teachers on Tuesday.

The department said investigations into the incident were still ongoing.

Classes at the school have been suspended since the incident took place.

According to some pupils who witnessed the attack, the boys who attacked the pupil entered the school's premises and hacked him to death.

The department’s spokesperson, Vuyiseka Mboxela, said these sort of attacks usually begin in communities only to spill over at their facilities.

“The problem does not originate from the school, it originates from a community feud,” Mboxela said.

A meeting has been scheduled to take place at the school on Monday between parents and education officials on a way forward.