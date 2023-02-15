Vanrhynsdorp, Vredendal water supply to be restored Wednesday after pipe bursts

The Matzikama Local Municipality's manager said that the pipes that caused the significant drop in water pressure, which was ongoing since Friday, were paired and the pumps were now pumping water between the two towns.

CAPE TOWN - The Matzikama Local Municipality said that water supply to Vanrhynsdorp should be restored by Wednesday.

Several pipe bursts led to water supply to the area being cut off.

Residents took to the streets earlier this week to voice their frustration at not having running water at their homes.

The municipality said that since Friday, there was a significant drop in the water pressures in the pipeline from Vredendal to Vanrhynsdorp.

Responding to Eyewitness News in a statement, municipal manager Gerald Seas said that investigations revealed that several water pipe bursts were to blame.

These include one in Vanrhynsdorp, and one in Vredendal, with another water pipe bursting on the water line between Vredendal and Vanrhynsdorp.

Seas added that both pipe bursts in Vanrhynsdorp were now repaired and the pumps were now pumping water between the two towns.

Municipal officials said that they were also distributing five-litre water containers to the members of the affected communities, the school, as well as a retirement home.

A project, set to be completed over the next three years, would see R49 million being made available to upgrade the town’s water network.