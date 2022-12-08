Van der Dussen places confidence in Proteas batters

The last two skippers to lead the Proteas Down Under - Graeme Smith and Faf du Plessis, had all-time greats like Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, and AB De Villiers to count on for runs, and now Elgar must contend with a team that only has five players who have made Test centuries.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has beaten Australia in each of the last three Test series between the two nations in that country, dating back to 2008.

Whilst Proteas captain Dean Elgar would love to add his name to the list of captains to achieve that feat, he is aware that he has a monumental task ahead of him.

The last two skippers to lead the Proteas Down Under - Graeme Smith and Faf du Plessis had all-time greats like Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, and AB De Villiers to count on for runs, and now Elgar must contend with a team that only has five players who have made Test centuries. Amongst the five, the Proteas captain is the only person to have reached the hundred mark more than once.

Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen is back in contention for a place in the XI for the first Test on 17 December.

He recently recovered from a broken finger which kept him out of the final Test against England in August as well as the T20 World Cup in October.

When asked about the team’s lack of experience amongst the batters – he pointed towards battle-hardened players who have been on the domestic scene for years.

“I’m a big believer and I know that the domestic structure in South Africa is tough, it’s difficult. So, to spend 10 years in that structure, you do develop as a player and along the mental side of it,’ said van der Dussen.

He said it’s important for the batters to draw from their domestic experience and quickly transfer the skills they've learned over the years to the Test arena.

On the progress of his recovery, as he prepares to play, van der Dussen said he feels in great shape.

“The finger is holding up pretty well. We’re managing it when I’m fielding but as far as batting goes, it doesn’t really affect me and it’s back to full health.”

The Proteas play Cricket Australia XI in a four-day match starting on Friday as they prepare for the first of three Tests against Australia in Brisbane on 17 December.