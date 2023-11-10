Vaccination drive underway at Pollsmoor Prison following diphtheria outbreak

One inmate succumbed to the disease and Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said by Thursday, over 200 officials had been vaccinated; and inmates' vaccination drive was set to begin on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The National Health Department said its officials have embarked on a vaccination drive at Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town.

This follows an outbreak of a contagious disease, diphtheria, that led to the death of one inmate.

Diphtheria is a highly contagious and potentially life-threatening bacterial infection of the respiratory tract.

According to health officials, a 19-year-old prisoner died on Sunday after experiencing symptoms of the infection a week earlier.

Eight more inmates are said to have tested positive, with only two experiencing mild symptoms.

READ: No court for at least two weeks for Pollsmoor Prison inmates exposed to diphtheria: DCS

Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale: "I think by yesterday [Thursday] we were sitting at just over 240 vaccinations of officials within the facility, and we continue to collect the specimen or the swabs in order to run the tests to check how many more are affected by this disease."

Mohale said inmates’ vaccination would also start on Friday.

"By yesterday [Thursday] because inmates were still collecting the swabs but also continue to be contacted internally, I think by yesterday when I spoke to the health officials, they said we're going to start with them today [Friday]."