Vacancy rate at Bara Hospital higher than internationally acceptable standards

In a recent response to the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, the hospital said it needed hundreds of nurses, ward attendants, theatre operators and clerks in its neonatal and maternity departments.

JOHANNESBURG - The CEO of the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Dr Nkele Lesia, said the facility's staff vacancy rate was higher than the internationally accepted standards for hospitals.

Lesia said as of April, more than 10% of jobs at the hospital were still vacant.

This comes as the hospital has been accused of negligence, leading to 909 neonatal deaths in a period of three years.

In defence, the Gauteng Health Department said there was no connection between the avoidable deaths and its capacity issues.

It conceded, however, that the babies died in avoidable circumstances.

Lesia said the hospital staff was doing its best to minimise the impact of the staff shortage on its patients.

“But you must remember that some of the posts are posts that we may not have funds [for] as we have talked about limitation of budget attached to them, but those that are funded we continually fill them as and when they become vacant."

