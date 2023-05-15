US using SA-Russia arms deal claims to blackmail SA: Parly's defence committee

Parliament's defence committee said South Africa won't dance to Russia's tune after the allegations that the former sold weapons to the European nation.

JOHANNESBURG - The chairperson of Parliament's joint standing committee on defence, Cyril Xaba, called out the United States (US)'s bluff, after the global heavyweight accused South Africa of selling arms and ammunition to Russia.

US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety caused a stir last week when he publicly announced that he had it on good authority that the Kremlin cashed in on its close ties with South Africa.

He told journalists that he could prove that a Russian vessel docked at a naval base in Cape Town left with arms used in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, Xaba refuted Brigety’s claims.

While the US ambassador did not back up the claims, Washington is expected to hand over intelligence to South African officials when an investigation gets underway in the country.

But Xaba said Brigety's failure to provide concrete proof on his claims was telling, adding that he suspected ulterior motives were at play.

Xaba told Eyewitness News that the defence committee didn't plan on hauling any ministers before the committee to account until the investigation into the matter was concluded.

Instead, Xaba accused the US of playing big brother and using Brigety to blackmail South Africa.

The chairperson said South Africa won't bow down to the European country.