US, SA meeting seeks to harmonise Russia & Ukraine, clarifies Ntshavheni

Minister in The Presiddency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni insists that the meeting between a South African envoy and the United States administration is not related to SA’s continued refusal to intervene in the Russia-Ukraine war.

JOHANNESBURG - A meeting between a South African envoy and the United States (US) administration is not borne out of fear of being expelled in terms of the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

This is the word from Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni during a post-Cabinet media briefing on Friday.

Instead, she told journalists, the meeting was in line with South Africa's mission to help with ending the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Ntshavheni said the country must engage all parties involved - including the US because of its role in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

An envoy from South Africa led by the President’s security adviser Sydney Mfumadi is believed to be meeting with US President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday.

The minister in The Presidency insisted that it was not over the believed tensions between the two countries stemming from South Africa’s continued refusal to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ntshavheni added that South Africa can’t nudge Russia alone but must do the same with all the other protagonists.

She said South Africa continued to call for a peaceful solution that would mean talking to all those involved in the conflict - which started in February last year.