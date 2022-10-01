US judge rejects Mexico's $10bn lawsuit against American gun makers

Mexico filed the suit in August 2021 against nine US gun manufacturers and two distributors - for what it deemed a "negligent and illicit" trade that encourages drug trafficking and violence in its territory.

NEW YORK - A US judge on Friday dismissed a $10 billion lawsuit by Mexico against American gun manufacturers, which it accused of fueling drug trafficking and violence in that country.

Judge Dennis Saylor of a federal court in Boston said the nation's claims failed to overcome the extensive protections offered to firearm makers by the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, passed by the US Congress in 2005.

"Unfortunately for the government of Mexico, all of its claims are either barred by federal law or fail for other reasons," Saylor wrote in a 44-page decision.

"While the court has considerable sympathy for the people of Mexico, and none whatsoever for those who traffic guns to Mexican criminal organizations, it is duty-bound to follow the law."

Mexico filed the suit in August 2021 against nine US gun manufacturers and two distributors -- including Smith & Wesson, Beretta, Colt, Glock, Century Arms, Ruger and Barrett -- for what it deemed a "negligent and illicit" trade that encourages drug trafficking and violence in its territory.

The Mexican government maintains that 70-90 percent of the weapons recovered at crime scenes in Mexico have been trafficked from the United States.

The litigation sought compensation for the damage caused by the firms' alleged "negligent practices," as well as the implementation of adequate standards to "monitor and discipline" arms dealers.

PLAGUED BY VIOLENCE

After learning of the judge's dismissal, Mexico's Foreign Ministry said it would continue to pursue the case.

"The civil suit for damages against those who profit from the violence suffered by Mexicans goes to a second stage, in which the Foreign Ministry will continue to insist that the negligence of these companies seriously affects our country," the ministry said in a statement.

Mexico, with a population of 126 million, has been plagued by widespread deadly violence since December 2006, when the government of then-president Felipe Calderon launched a controversial military anti-drug operation.

Since then, according to government figures, more than 300,000 people have been murdered in Mexico, the majority by firearms and in events related to drug trafficking.

Mexico tightly controls weapons sales; they are practically impossible to access legally.

The lawsuit alleged that some manufacturers, such as Colt, specifically market their guns in ways that appeal specifically to Mexican criminal cartels.

According to the filing, the company sells three pistols that it "targets to Mexican buyers." They are the "El Jefe," the "El Grito" and the "Emiliano Zapata 1911," all of which are .38 caliber handgun models that the lawsuit said are "status symbols and coveted by drug cartels."