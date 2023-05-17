US Ambassador Brigety apologised to Mbalula for arms sale comments, says ANC

The meeting follows comments made by US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety, alleging that South Africa had sold arms to Russia, which Moscow allegedly used in its invasion of Ukraine.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has held a meeting with US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety.

The meeting follows comments made by Brigety, alleging that South Africa had sold arms to Russia, which Moscow allegedly used in its invasion of Ukraine.

Brigety's allegations have since been denied by both South Africa and Russia.

In a meeting held between ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and Brigety's office, the party firmly reiterated its stance on geopolitics.

In the meeting, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said that Brigety apologised for his comments.

"The ambassador reiterated his apology as conveyed by comrade Naledi Pandor, the minister of International Relations in the republic. Whilst the meeting was cordial, the SG firmly reiterated the centralism of the ANC's approach to international relations, and it is a position that is rooted in the national democratic revolution."

