Urgent interventions needed to deal with learning losses during COVID - Expert

CAPE TOWN - Education expert Professor Rouaan Maarman said the country needed urgent interventions to assist learners who struggled academically when online teaching was introduced.

Maarman said that many children were adversely affected by the disruptions and learning losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said this could further broaden the divide in the South African schooling system.

Maarman said programmes should be implemented to identify which learners found themselves on the back foot.

"The first important thing is to track and trace the absent learners from schools, especially primary schools, where learners find themselves in a vulnerable place in terms of their learning. The roles of the parents should be emphasised in these efforts."

The Western Cape Education Department said its newly launched #BackOnTrack programme targeted learners, teachers, and parents in schools where there was a greater need.

Maarman said it was important for schools to focus on the basics of mathematics and languages.

"Learners must master the basics of these subjects, as these subjects are very important. We should also not forget that Life Orientation as a school subject presents our teachers with an opportunity to really zoom in on the social and psychological challenges of our learners."