Generation capacity improvement sees load shedding kick in at 4pm

Stage two load shedding will kick in at four o'clock on Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning.

South Africans will have electricity until 4pm this weekend, owed to an improvement in Eskom's generation capacity. Picture: Pexels
14 October 2023 08:49

JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding has been suspended from five o'clock on Saturday morning until the afternoon before stage two of the rolling power cuts is implemented.

Eskom said it suspended daytime load shedding due to an improvement in generation capacity.

"Stage 2 load shedding from 16:00 until 05:00, was repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur," the utility’s Menzi Mngomezulu said.

