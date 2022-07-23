UPDATE: The body of missing CPT man with Alzheimer's found on Chapman's Peak

Paula Luckhoff | Gus Thompson's daughter announced the news on Saturday afternoon, saying Chapman's Peak was her dad's favourite place.

A drone search has located the body of missing Cape Town man Gus Thompson on Chapman's Peak.

Thompson, who had Alzheimer's disease, went missing from his care home in Noordhoek last Thursday evening (14 July).

He was last seen on CCTV footage a few hours later on Chapman's Peak Drive walking in the direction of Hout Bay.

A huge search mission was launched and the information was shared extensively on social media.

Alice Thompson, Gus's daughter, posted the news of his passing on Facebook on Saturday afternoon.

She shared that Chapman's Peak was her father's "favourite place in the world" and he was found sitting beside a stream with a view of the Atlantic.

It's likely that he succumbed to hypothermia last Thursday and died peacefully after falling asleep, she said.

His wishes were to have his ashes scattered in this location... our family is extraordinarily grateful that he passed peacefully , with no signs of any distress or injury, in his favourite place. Alice Thompson

Alice Thompson expressed gratitude for all the support the family received during the search to find her father, with special thanks to the volunteers from Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) Western Cape.

