UPDATE: Large crowd backs Malema's bid to have trial magistrate recused

Malema is on trial for allegedly firing a firearm at the EFF's fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

EAST LONDON - Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Thursday blocked off streets around the East London Regional court.

They’re backing Julius Malema's attempt to have the magistrate presiding over his firearm discharge trial recused.

Speaking outside the court, EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said they would not stand for a biased Magistrate.

"Members of the EFF have come out in defence of the CIC Julius Malema [who] is clearly being prosecuted by a Magistrate who is unable to determine the fact that she must remain neutral and objective. She's supposed to preside over this matter."

The defence's recusal application will be heard on Thursday. They argue that Magistrate Twanett Olivier is biased.



He faces charges of illegal possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

Meanwhile, Snyman faces one count of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

