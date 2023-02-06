Untu threatens further legal action against Prasa for outstanding staff salaries

Even though Prasa approached the Untu leaders for a meeting, they failed to honour sections of an initial court order.

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) missed the deadline to calculate and start paying outstanding staff salaries following a court order.

The Labour Court ordered Prasa to honour the first portion of a three-year wage agreement that would see workers affiliated with the United National Transport Union (Untu) paid a 5% wage increase per year from 2021 until 2023.

While Prasa approached Untu leaders calling for a meeting, the state-owned company failed to abide by parts of the court order.

The Labour Court gave Prasa until the close of business on Friday to submit a payment schedule to the transport union.

This includes calculations of the backdated 5% wage increase for the period between April 2021 and March 2022.

Untu general secretary Cobus van Vuuren said that Prasa had failed to meet the deadline.

"In the meantime, we are going to be continuing with the contempt of court and the right of execution," he said.

The cash-strapped company has not appealed the Labour Court judgment and is expected to meet with Untu leaders later in February.

Van Vuuren accused Prasa of delaying tactics.

Untu further threatened to initiate further legal action against Prasa by Wednesday.