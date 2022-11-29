Unemployment stats show industries have adapted to SA's power crisis - Stats SA

Manufacturing, trade and construction are industries that are largely dependent on consistent electricity supply. But despite South Africa experiencing power cuts for most days between July and September, these are the industries that account for the bulk of the job gains in Q3.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's recent unemployment data shows that industry has adapted to the country's electricity crisis.

The country seems to be on the mend in terms of employment, with 204,000 jobs gained in the second and third quarters of this year.

The unemployment rate has dropped by a percentage point from 33.9% in the previous quarter to 32.9% in the latest.

This year, South Africa has been experiencing the most severe rounds of power cuts ever.

Manufacturing, trade and construction are industries that are largely dependent on consistent electricity supply.

But despite South Africa experiencing power cuts for most days between July and September, these are the industries that account for the bulk of the job gains in the third quarter this year.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke: "When you look at trade, most shops and malls and wholesalers do have generators so that when they're hit by load shedding, they're able to function regardless."

Maluleke said that the high fuel prices also had an impact on job losses in industries like finance, which lost 80,000 jobs.

"It's very difficult for them to have those machinery hat they're using, having alternative power sources if they run out of electricity or diesel to run them. So what did they do? They started limiting the number of employees that they have."

Thirty-six thousand jobs in private households such as garden workers were lost, while 1,000 were also lost in agrigulture and mining.