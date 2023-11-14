Umlazi family lives in fear following a second mass shooting at their home

In 2021, another shooting took place at the same property and three people were shot and killed.

DURBAN - An Umlazi family in KwaZulu-Natal is living in fear following yet another mass shooting on their property.

Five people were shot and killed in the area on Sunday. One person was injured and has been hospitalised.

Eyewitness News visited the scene where the mass shooting occurred on Sunday night.

The family of one of those killed in the shooting, says in March 2021 there was a similar incident in the same house.

They say they are worried. Tshepo Mchunu, an elder living on the property where the murders took place spoke to Eyewitness News.

"We actually don't know the cause of this but this is not the first incident, last of last year - this thing happened. I'm not linking it, but it is scary because, at the time, we had three killed here."

Mchunu said it’s unclear whether these are the same suspects who carried out the previous shooting.

However, he's raised concern, saying the family is now living in fear.