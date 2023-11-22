uMhlathuze municipality in meeting with Gordhan over Richards Bay port delays

Transnet said the delays are due to various factors, including adverse weather conditions and equipment availability.

RICHARDS BAY - In KwaZulu-Natal, the uMhlathuze Local Municipality has been locked in a meeting with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan over the delays and congestion at the port of Richards Bay.

The metro said the situation was costing it millions.

The port is one of the main coal exports.

Though Transnet said it was implementing interventions to solve the delays at the port of Richards Bay, the uMhlathuze Local Municipality wants this solved immediately, saying its economy is affected by this.

Spokesperson Bongani Gina said more consultations would follow between all parties.

"The minister must still consult with the port officials and its team, the city, as well, must go back to its legal team and the executive and then a consensus on the matter."

The city's lawyers have also written to Transnet demanding that the matter be given urgent attention.