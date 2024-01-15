Umalusi encourages employers to verify employees' matric certificates

Eleven people have been arrested by the Hawks since October, including an education department employee.

JOHANNESBURG - Quality assurance body, Umalusi, has encouraged employers to verify if their employees' matric certificates are authentic as there is a rise in people selling fake certificates.

Umalusi made this call to employees at a briefing on Monday, where it gave an update on the 2023 matric exams ahead of release day this Friday.



"Fake certificates are issued by scammers and fraudsters. Employees should consider verifying their current and future employees' qualifications through agencies that can be found on our website," said Umalusi CEO, Mafu Rakometsi.