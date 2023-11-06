UL SRC slams NSFAS for not treating late payments with urgency

Close to 100,000 students from five universities across the country have been affected by the delay. Limpopo University's SRC is currently providing food packs to the affected students, as there is no indication of when payments will be made.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Limpopo's student representative council (SRC) has slammed National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for dragging its feet when it comes to addressing the issue of late payments of student allowances.

Close to 100,000 students from five universities across the country have been affected by the delay.

Limpopo University's SRC is currently providing food packs to the affected students, as there is no indication of when payments will be made.

SRC president Khutso Mamabolo said that the funding scheme had not had a sense of urgency in addressing the matter.

"We have a serious problem of promises without action. The SRC has to take a flight to Cape Town to meet these people to live up to their commitments. We've had numerous meetings and tried to call them several times and sometimes we're able to reach them and sometimes not."

At the same time, a student at the University of Venda has described how challenging it has been trying to write exams on an empty stomach.

Bachelor of Science student, Makatane Nayene, said it has been a struggle.

"If you hear me shaking, it's because of the hunger. Now you just eat by luck. When you meet comrades in the streets, you follow them hoping they are going to eat."