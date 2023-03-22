UDM fails in bid to amend the relief sought in load shedding case against govt

The UDM, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), ActionSA, Numsa and 15 others want government to be legally bound to provide alternative electricity sources to schools, police stations and hospitals.

JOHANNESBURG - A bid by the United Democratic Movement (UDM) to amend its relief sought in the load shedding case against government has failed in the Pretoria High Court.

The UDM also wants small businesses to be provided with alternative resources such as generators and solar panels.

The parties began their legal action on Monday, wanting the government to be found liable and the cause of load shedding.

#Loadshedding The Applicants have amended the relief that they seek from the court. They now want government to provide back up electricity sources to 93 hospitals and 85 police stations within 60 days. Eskom would fall away as a primary respondent & government assumes that role. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 22, 2023

Proceedings kicked off in the Pretoria High Court, with lawyers for the UDM and ActionSA wanting to narrow down the relief that they seek from the court.

ActionSA's lawyer, Advocate Bruce Dyke: "That within the 60-day period, that some form of back-up electricity is supplied to the 93 public hospitals, which appear to be common cause on the papers, do not have electricity. The same applies to the 85 police stations."

But government’s lawyer, Advocate Kennedy Tsatsawane, opposed this application, saying they were prejudiced by this application because they were not provided enough time to prepare.

Judge Norman Davis ruled in government’s favour: "It would result in further delays of the matter, it would result in a party being obliged to within the course of an afternoon procure its witnesses and answer and there is no guarantee that such answers might be forthcoming by tomorrow."

This means that the relief sought will remain that government must be legally obliged to provide alternative electricity supply in the form of generators and solar panels.