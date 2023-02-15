UCT SRC: No student must be left behind because of outstanding fees

Students disrupted classes on campus this week, demanding that those with historical debt be allowed to register.

CAPE TOWN - Students at the University of Cape Town (UCT) said they would not back down from their demand that no student be left behind after the institution moved classes to online platforms amid ongoing demonstrations on campus.

UCT management said that it was concerned with the latest protest action.

It said that it met with student leaders and agreed that if students owe under R10,000, they would be allowed to register.

However, the UCT SRC's Swazi Hlophe said that no academic activities would be allowed to take place until all students were registered.

"What we are advocating is for all academically capable students to have an opportunity to not only register but to have access to the housing," said Hlophe.

While Swazi appealed for the higher education department to step in, department spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said that they would not interfere with the processes at universities.

"The institutions are applying their own internal arrangements with the students by signing the acknowledgment of debt," he said.

Meanwhile, the South African Union of Students (SAUS) criticised the way universities were handling registration processes.

The student union said that universities should not be pressuring students who had outstanding fees until NSFAS (National Student Aid Financial Scheme) concluded their funding application process.

SAUS spokesperson Asive Dlanjwa said that universities should take into account the plight of poor students.

"There's no rich person funded by NSFAS, so why would you then close the registration, close the doors and the gates in the faces of the poor when you know that some of them have been wrongfully excluded?"