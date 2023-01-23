UCT academics' union won't budge on 6% wage increase demand

Talks between UCT management and its academics' union have been ongoing since November 2022.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) academics' union said it will not budge on its 6% wage increase demand.

About 84% of its members rejected the university's 3% salary increase and voted in favour of a three-day strike.

It’s the first time that strike action by UCT academics received so much support.

The union said the 3% salary increase offered by the institution is an insult to its members.

It said it applied to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) last week Friday and it's waiting for a certificate to strike this week.

The CCMA asked the two parties to meet for talks on Tuesday to see if they can’t find a solution.

But if talks fail and a strike certificate is granted, the union will have to give the university 48 hours' notice of its intention to strike.

The looming strike comes as tertiary institutions prepare to re-open in February.

UCT management said it would like to resolve the situation as soon as possible.