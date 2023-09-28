UAE request for SA to redo Gupta extradition application stalling process - dept

This after the brothers were released earlier this year after a failed extradition bid by South Africa to bring the brothers back from the UAE.

CAPE TOWN - The South African government says a request by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to resubmit an extradition application for the Gupta brothers is stalling the process.

Prosecuting authorities from both countries met in June to discuss the extradition of Rajesh and Atul Gupta.

This after the brothers were released earlier this year after a failed extradition bid by South Africa to bring the brothers back from the UAE.

Rajesh and Atul are facing allegations of looting billions of rand through state capture.

They were arrested in June last year by Dubai police after Interpol placed them on its most wanted list.

Justice ministry spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, spoke to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report earlier and gave an update on the matter.

"The UAE officials have now requested that we submit a new extradition request, but we have made it quite clear that we can't submit an extradition request in the dark, if you like. We need a clear explanation of what went wrong in the previous extradition request because we had submitted it according to the letter of the book on the advice of UAE authorities."

Phiri said if this failed, they would take the matter further.

"We will continue pursuing this through the diplomatic channels and we stand ready, as we've said the previous time, to escalate this to the UN body to ensure that all parties to UNCAC (United Nations Convention Against Corruption) comply with all of its provisions."