Two Eskom truck drivers arrested for possession of stolen coal

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says two truck drivers working for the power utility have been arrested in Mpumalanga for being in possession of stolen coal.

The two suspects were arrested on Wednesday at the Kendal Power Station and a case of theft was opened with the local police.

Eskom says the suspects were leaving the premises when they were stopped by security for a vehicle inspection.

"Both the drivers resisted the searches and maintained the trucks were empty. With the persistence of the diligent security team, the trucks were searched, and the stolen coal was found in the trailers," said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.