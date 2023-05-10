Two police officers shot and killed in Roodepoort

It's understood that the officers' bodies were found with multiple gunshot wounds near an open mine shaft in Creswell.

JOHANNESBURG - Two on-duty detectives from the Honeydew Police Station have been shot and killed in Roodepoort.

The police's Athlenda Mathe said that law enforcement officials were on the scene.

"The constable and sergeant were found metres away from a state vehicle. Gauteng police have mobilised resources to apprehend those responsible for this crime. The national commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, is calling on community members to take a stand against police killings."