Two people killed in Soweto blaze

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire, which killed two people in Orlando East last night.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg emergency services have confirmed that two people have died in a fire in Soweto.

EMS personnel alongside firefighters responded to a fire incident in Orlando East last night.

It’s understood that a five-bedroom house was engulfed in flames.

The victims were two women, aged 70 and 43 years.

Another patient who sustained burn wounds in the fire was taken to Chris Hani Barangwanath hospital and is receiving treatment.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said law enforcement officials from the SAPS and JMPD were on scene and are investigating the cause of the blaze.

"EMS urges the community of Johannesburg to please practice caution when using electrical appliances and brassiers during this cold weather."