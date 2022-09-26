Two more suspects arrested for July 2021 unrest, granted R3000 bail

This brings to 50 the number of suspects arrested for allegedly being involved in the riots which left more than 300 people dead.

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the July 2021 unrest. They were granted R3000 bail in the Durban magistrates court.

The arrest of the pair brings to 50 the number of suspects arrested for allegedly being involved in or encouraging the riots which left more than 300 people dead.

The suspects face a number of charges including conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence, and incitement to commit arson.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Natasha Ramkissoon Kara said the bail conditions for the two are similar to their co-accused.

"Two more people have been added to the list of instigators charged with the July 2021 unrest and public violence. This brings the total number of people in this matter to 50, " confirmed Kara.

The accused are expected back in court in November.