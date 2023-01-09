Two men die after falling in pit on a farm in Klipheuwel

Meiring says when their medics arrived on the scene, they found one man beside a septic pit struggling to breathe.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have died and another injured after they fell into a pit on a farm in Klipheuwel in the Western Cape.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring says the incident happened on Sunday afternoon.

He says the lifeless bodies of two other men were extracted from the pit.

"Medics assessed the men and found that one man was suffering from minor breathing difficulties while the two other men showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the two men, and they were declared dead. The patient with breathing difficulties was treated and transported to a nearby hospital for further care", he said.