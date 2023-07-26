Two bodies recovered at different substations, reveals City Power

The utility's spokesperson, Isaac Mangena said one was found inside a transformer in Randburg while another was found electrocuted in a ditch near Nancefield in Lenasia.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power said it recovered two bodies at different substations around the city in the last three days.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena explained that an outage in Randburg on Tuesday night was caused by the discovery of a dead body inside the transformer.

“One was found electrocuted in a ditch near Nancefield, Lenasia after what looked like an attempt to steal high voltage copper cables.”

“We suspect that they are part of a group involved in vandalism of electricity infrastructure,” said Mangena.

The utility said it is deeply concerned about an increase in vandalism, particularly at its Randburg and Roodepoort substations.

It said systems are battling to keep up with the winter demand, coupled with frequent theft and damage.

