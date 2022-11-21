Two accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial change legal representatives

Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014 in what the state believes was a botched robbery.

JOHANNESBURG - Two of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa have changed their legal representatives.

READ: Mystery state witness to testify in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The trial resumed on Monday morning in the high court in Pretoria.

Five men are on trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain. The State believes Meyiwa was killed during a botched robbery.

Attorney TT Thobane has been representing four of the accused, while Advocate Zandile Mshololo has been representing accused number five.

A new attorney, Sipho Ramosepele, on Monday told the court that he would be taking over from Thobane for accused number one and two.