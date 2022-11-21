Go

Two accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial change legal representatives

Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014 in what the state believes was a botched robbery.

FILE: The men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa appeared in the Pretoria High Court on 31 May 2022. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
21 November 2022 11:34

JOHANNESBURG - Two of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa have changed their legal representatives.

The trial resumed on Monday morning in the high court in Pretoria.

Attorney TT Thobane has been representing four of the accused, while Advocate Zandile Mshololo has been representing accused number five.

A new attorney, Sipho Ramosepele, on Monday told the court that he would be taking over from Thobane for accused number one and two.

