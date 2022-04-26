Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert

Qama Qukula | Presenter John Maytham chats to tech expert and PlainSpeak co-founder Alistair Fairweather.

SA-born billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion



The Tesla chief executive has been very vocal about promoting free speech on the platform



Tech expert Alistair Fairweather says Musk could actually do good for the platform, however, he's very likely to bring Donald Trump back



South African-born billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk will fork out $44 billion (roughly R690 billion) to buy Twitter after reaching an agreement with the company on Monday.

The deal has set social media alight with debate about which direction the platform could take under Musk's control.

Twitter has been described as one of the most influential social media platforms on the planet.

Tech guru and PlainSpeak co-founder, Alistair Fairweather, says Musk could make the platform demonstrably better, with the right team of experts.

"On balance, it's probably good for the company and the platform", Fairweather tells CapeTalk.

Musk, who has labelled himself as a “free speech absolutist”, has been vocal about wanting to make Twitter less regulated.

Fairweather says that Musk is likely to bring back Donald Trump’s account and other infamous right-wingers who were suspended from the platform.

However, he says the political right should not get excited prematurely.