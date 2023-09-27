Tshwane welcomes probe into multimillion-rand Rooiwal wastewater project

The City of Tshwane has welcomed the opening of an SIU investigation into the multi-million rand Rooiwal Waste Water project, after the death of 15 people in a cholera outbreak this year.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the Special Investigating Unit approval to probe allegations of maladministration and corruption in the metro.

The R292 million tender to fix the water plant was awarded to a number of companies, including one that is owned by controversial African National Congress benefactor Edwin Sodi.

However, the city says that only 60% of the upgrades have been completed.

The refurbishment of the plant would ensure residents living in the northern parts of the capital city have access to clean drinking water.

The Rooiwal water treatment plant came under the spotlight earlier this year, when 15 people died after a cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink has continued to call for criminal charges to be laid against the tenderpreneurs who've unlawfully benefitted from this project.

He insists that the SIU's probe will help get rid of corrupt officials in the metro's supply chain management division.

Meanwhile, Hammanskraal residents continue to rely on tankers for clean drinking water.