Tshwane to take striking bus drivers to task after leaving commuters in limbo

The City of Tshwane on Wednesday suspended bus operations following a strike by workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has urged commuters who use its bus services to find alternative transport as drivers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union are still on strike.

The city's drivers downed tools on Tuesday afternoon - leaving hundreds of commuters stranded.

The drivers didn't show up for work on Wednesday morning either despite a 48-hour ultimatum that was issued by the city to the workers.

It’s understood that the workers are unhappy over salary increases, however, the city said it never received a formal complaint its workers.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashego: "The city deems the abandoning of posts as an illegal action and intends to deal with the absconding employees through the municipality’s labour processes. As soon as there is an indication of the resumption of bus operations, the city will communicate accordingly."