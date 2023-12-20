Tshwane puts measures in place as non-essential services halted over festive

The City of Tshwane said call centres and email lines will remain operational throughout the festive period, this as licencing centres, daily bus services, and meter readings are among those set to be affected from next week Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has moved to assure residents that measures have been put in place to mitigate challenges that may arise as non-essential municipal services are halted over the festive season.

Licencing centres, daily bus services, and metre readings are among those set to be affected as of next week Wednesday.

While these services are only set to resume again in 2024, the council said call centres and email lines will remain operational throughout the festive period.



Residents will not be able to walk into municipal offices to report issues such as potholes, power outages and faulty traffic lights over the festive season.

Commuters who depend on the city's - A Re Yeng and Tshwane Bus Services will be met with some disruptions owing to scheduling changes.

But the city said essential services will not be interrupted, with refuse and maintenance work set to continue throughout the holidays.

Nature reserves and resorts will also remain open throughout to encourage holidaymakers to visit the capital.