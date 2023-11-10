Tshwane municipal workers' strike over

After months of demonstrations, arrests and over 100 contract terminations in the City of Tshwane, the three-month-long wage strike has come to an end.

JOHANNESBURG - The municipal workers strike in the City of Tshwane that has caused major disruptions to service delivery in the metro is finally over.

The city said that all workers had resumed their duties and municipal operations were back to normal.

In July, workers affiliated to union Samwu downed tools in the capital over a wage dispute after the metro failed to pay wage increases for a second consecutive year.

A 5.4% wage increase that was not implemented by the city triggered the strike, with workers vowing not to return to work until they received their increases.

Despite the strike carrying on for three months and bringing some municipal operations to a standstill, the city did not back down, stating it could not afford to pay the increases.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba: "Services such as waste collection, electricity and water outages, including fixing leaks, which were severely impacted by the strike action, have gradually returned to normality."

Bokaba said the city had a catch-up plan in place to ensure that the service delivery backlog that was as a result of the strike was dealt with as soon as possible.