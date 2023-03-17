Tshwane DA-led coalition proposes postponement of mayoral election

The DA questioned the motive behind the ANC'S march on the same day that the council was to sit and elect a new mayor.

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition in Tshwane asked for Friday's mayoral election to be postponed to a later date, citing intimidation tactics by the African National Congress (ANC).

Newly elected Tshwane council speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana convened a special sitting on Friday for the election of a new executive mayor for the metro.

The mayoral position was vacant since 10 March, after Dr Murunwa Makwarela resigned in disgrace.

He stepped down after seven days at the helm, following revelations he forged a court letter.

READ: 'Never thought we were dealing with a delinquent': ANC Tshwane on Makwarela

READ: Tshwane ActionSA councillor says he was offered R1m to vote for Makwarela

DA Tshwane caucus leader Jacqui Uys questioned the motive behind the ANC marching to Tshwane House on the same day that the election for mayor would be taking place in the same building.

Members of the ANC’s national executive committee will be holding the march against the seven-year reign of the DA-led multiparty coalition government.

Uys said this was a clear act of intimidation.

“This decision seems calculated to the advantage of the ANC and EFF candidates in a highly contested mayoral election. We know that violence and intimidation are used as political tools by the ANC-EFF coalition.”

The Tshwane Speaker’s office said the council meeting would go ahead on Friday.