Tshwane Bus Service suspended indefinitely after latest attack

The capital city said that two of its busses were severely damaged on Friday morning after being pelted with rocks and other projectiles while on their way back to the depot.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane Municipality has indefinitely suspended its bus services again following a spate of attacks on its infrastructure.

This follows Thursday’s incident where about ten windows at the municipality’s headquarters, Tshwane House, were damaged after rocks were thrown at them during an EFF march.

Municipal spokesperson, Selby Bokaba, has condemned the attacks on the city’s infrastructure.

"Five people have been arrested in connection with the attack and are facing charges of malicious damage to property. The suspects are in detention at the Pretoria Central Police Station and are expected to appear in court on Monday."