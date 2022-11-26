Tripartite Alliance says to release Chris Hani's killer is an act of injustice

The Constitutional Court ruled on Monday that Walus should be granted parole, after his request was denied in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress, South African Communist Party and the Congress of South African Trade Unions picketed outside the Constitutional Court on Saturday, in response to the court's decision to release Chris Hani's assassin, Janusz Walus, on parole.

Walus was found guilty of assassinating Hani in October of 1993, and has since been behind bars.

The tripartite alliance said it has come up with a programme of action that will include legal considerations and strategy, as well as mass mobilisation to challenge the ruling.

The Concourt's decision to release Hani's murderer has also been met with criticism from the struggle icon's widow - Limpho.

The ruling comes after almost 30 years in prison and numerous court challenges.

The alliance said its programme of action is in line with the bill of rights as the right to freedom of expression includes protest action.

Another picket is also taking place in the Western Cape on Saturday.

The tripartite alliance has said the decision to release Hani’s killer from prison on parole was an act of injustice.

The SACP’s general secretary - Solly Mapaila and Gauteng ANC chairperson - Panyaza Lesufi, also joined the picket.

Mapaila said releasing Walus from prison will be a form of disrespect to Hani’s family and his legacy.

“The Constitutional Court failed to affirm our rights to exist as victims, as well as the family of comrade Hani,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Polish immigrant may be a free man from next week.