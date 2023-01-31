Tributes pour in for king of Bacardi music Vusi Ma R5

Musician Itumeleng Mosoeu was shot and killed in Soshanguve on Monday.

Cape Town - Itumeleng Mosoeu, stage name Vusi Ma R5, has died.

Mosoeu, known as the king of Bacardi music, was shot and killed in Soshanguve on Monday.

Pretoria police are still searching for those responsible for his death.

It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of Itumeleng Godfrey @VusiR5 Mosoeu. His legacy and great contribution as a Bacardi music pioneer will live on forever.



We send our prayers to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time.🤍🕊️



R.I.P #VusiMaR5 pic.twitter.com/JHIUneycS5 ' MTV Base South (@MTVBaseSouth) January 31, 2023

According to reports, the Tse Nnyane hitmaker was at a tavern with friends when the incident took place.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Fans of the musician have flooded social media with messages of shock and condolences.

TSHWANE EFF CONDEMN THE CALLOUS MURDER OF TSHWANE BORN BARCADI ARTIST VUSI MA-R5 📌 pic.twitter.com/EgaNbVOJRO ' EFF Tshwane Region (@TshwaneEff) January 30, 2023