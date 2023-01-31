Go

Tributes pour in for king of Bacardi music Vusi Ma R5

Musician Itumeleng Mosoeu was shot and killed in Soshanguve on Monday.

Itumeleng Mosoeu, stage name Vusi Ma R5. Picture: Twitter
31 January 2023 15:55

Cape Town - Itumeleng Mosoeu, stage name Vusi Ma R5, has died.

Mosoeu, known as the king of Bacardi music, was shot and killed in Soshanguve on Monday.

Pretoria police are still searching for those responsible for his death.

According to reports, the Tse Nnyane hitmaker was at a tavern with friends when the incident took place.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Fans of the musician have flooded social media with messages of shock and condolences.

