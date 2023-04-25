Trial of Enyobeni Tavern owners to get under way

Twenty-one underage children between the ages of 14 and 17 died after attending an event at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London last June.

EAST LONDON - The trial against the Enyobeni Tavern owner, Vuyokazi Ndevu, and her husband, Siyakhangela, is set to begin at the East London Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

The duo is each facing a charge of selling liquor to underage children.

After months of delays, the trial against Vuyokazi and Siyakhangela Ndevu, the owners of Enyobeni Tavern in East London is expected to start at the East London Magistrates Court.

Following a forensic investigation, the Eastern Cape health department declared asphyxiation as the cause of death.

While the parents and families of the deceased teenagers demand justice, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that this was a separate case, still under investigation.