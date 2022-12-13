Trevor Noah rubs shoulders with football’s elite

Trevor Noah posted photos on social media of him with football greats Didier Drogba and David Beckham.

CAPE TOWN – Comedian Trevor Noah continues to live his best life.

The 38-year-old posted photos on social media of him with football greats Didier Drogba and David Beckham at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in in Qatar.

"Find me a defender who says he could contain this man and I’ll find you liar," Noah said on social media of legendary Ivorian striker Drogba.

Noah also shared a childhood memory of David Beckham.

"As a 15-year-old I destroyed so many pairs of shoes trying to figure out how to bend the ball like this man," he said.

The former English professional footballer promised to buy Noah a new pair of shoes to make up for his years of efforts trying to bend it like Beckham.