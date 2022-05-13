Trevor Noah pays touching tribute to his grandmother after her passing

The Daily Show host posted a silent video of the two posing for a photo with the caption "How can I smile for a photo when I don't have teeth?"

JOHANNESBURG - Comedian Trevor Noah has paid tribute to his grandmother, Frances "Gogo" Noah, who was laid to rest on Thursday.

The Daily Show host posted a silent video of the two posing for a photo with the caption "How can I smile for a photo when I don't have teeth?"

In posts on social media, the comedian revealed that his grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep earlier this week. He said that she had "blessed us with one final Mother’s Day which she enjoyed to the fullest".

"My grandmother was born in 1927 and even though she was 95 years old, she still had the best memory of us all. Every moment spent with her felt like a magical journey through time where she would recount all of the family's greatest joys, losses, achievements and milestones" tweeted Noah.