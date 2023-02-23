Treasury says it's prepared for all eventualities should SA be greylisted

Global corruption watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), is currently meeting in Paris to discuss whether South Africa has done enough to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

CAPE TOWN - National Treasury said that it was prepared for all eventualities should South Africa be placed on the dreaded grey list on Friday.

Should South Africa join the notorious list, it will make it harder for the country to do business with the global community.

National Treasury is hoping for the best, but expecting the worst.

There’s no denying that government has not checked all the boxes to avoid being greylisted.

Treasury acting director-general, Ismail Momoniat: "The impact, if you look at what will happen if we were to be greylisted for example, is to what extent have we made progress? I think we’ve made phenomenal progress in the last year and a half and that will be recognised."

But he said that given the work that government has done to date to become compliant with anti-corruption protocols, South Africa should avoid negative consequences.

"I think when a country is seen to be taking steps and it’s just a matter of time to complete those steps I think we can really reduce the impact should there be an adverse outcome."

Parliament passed two bills last year, in efforts to meet the anti-corruption checklist.