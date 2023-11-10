Treasury says it has no choice but to borrow more money to fund govt spending

Treasury Director-General Duncan Pieterse, though, said that borrowing more money was not a sustainable means to stimulate the economy, and it would only worsen the country’s spiralling debt crisis.

He was on Friday responding to critique from civil society organisations to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), tabled in Parliament last week.

Pieterse said at the core of the country’s poor finances was low economic growth.

Over the past 15 years, South Africa’s debt has grown to among the highest compared to other emerging economies.

Pieterse said the country can’t continue to borrow its way out of its budget deficit, currently standing at more than R56 billion.

Pieterse said while problems persist in the energy and logistics sectors, the economy will remain constrained and increasing spending does not make sense.

“Increasing spending significantly in that kind of environment will not permanently raise economic growth. Eventually what will happen is that debt service costs will rise even further, more quickly, crowd out more social expenditure and it will put us in a very unsustainable fiscal position.”

Pieterse said new measures needed to be introduced to boost infrastructure investment.