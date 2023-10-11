Treasury extends closing date for Eskom's municipal debt relief programme

The initiative, which was set to close in September, is a chance for municipalities to apply for the department to settle a portion of its debt to the power utility.

JOHANNESBURG - National Treasury has extended the closing date for the Eskom municipal debt relief programme to 31 October.

The initiative, which was set to close in September, is a chance for municipalities to apply for the department to settle a portion of its debt to the power utility.

National Treasury said it had extended the closing date to allow more municipalities to send through their applications.

As the country faces an energy crisis, municipalities across the country owe Eskom a total of R64 billion.

Out of at least 136 municipalities that are indebted to the power utility, only 37 have applied to be considered for National Treasury’s debt relief package.

The department said at the moment, only 27 of them had met the requirements to form part of the department’s efforts to rescue Eskom’s balance sheet.

National Treasury has urged qualifying municipalities to apply for the debt relief programme, as it is the only way to help them settle their Eskom debt.