Treasury bans Bain & Co from tendering for public sector contracts for 10 years

The restriction has been published on the Treasury website and database and is effective from this month.

JOHANNESBURG - Global consultancy firm Bain and Company has been banned by Treasury for 10 years from tendering for public sector contracts.

This follows a similar decision in the United Kingdom.

Former Bain official, whistleblower Athol Williams, gave details to the state capture commission about how the consultancy firm had been instrumental in weakening various units of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) under the presidency of Jacob Zuma.

This left a previously strong government institution severely affected in how it gathered revenue, with top officials forced to leave Sars.

Treasury now says, in collaboration with Sars, it is restricting Bain & Co and its directors.

Bain has already been banned from doing business with the UK government for three years.

This followed an appeal by Lord Peter Hain, a former UK cabinet minister with links to South Africa.

That ban runs from January.